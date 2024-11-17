

Jos: An NGO, Mission 21, has successfully trained 54 women and girls in Plateau State on producing reusable menstrual pads. This initiative aims to enhance menstrual hygiene management and empower women and girls within the reproductive age bracket.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Yakubu Joseph, the Country Director of Mission 21, highlighted that the training was organized in collaboration with partners such as Life Line Compassionate Global Initiative (LCGI) and the Plateau Youth Council (PYC). The initiative targeted grassroots women and girls, aiming to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to improve personal and community hygiene.

Dr. Joseph expressed hope that the participants would apply the skills acquired during the training to enhance their personal hygiene and extend their knowledge to others in their communities. Emphasizing the importance of menstrual hygiene, the training facilitator, Mrs. Bridget Dalkyes, encouraged the participants to take their menstrual hygiene seriousl

y and to raise awareness within their communities.

Furthermore, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that each participant received a cash award of N20,000 and additional items to support their efforts. NAN also noted that earlier this year, Mission 21 had trained over 80 women and young girls in the production of sanitary pads, further promoting menstrual hygiene and empowerment.