

Lagos: A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, has urged the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the health sector and review policies on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria. The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CrimsonBow, Miss Timi Edwin, made the call at a routine end-of-the-month free Sickle Cell Disorder Clinic for 400 patients.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the clinic, supported by Lafarge Africa, offers patients routine and genotype tests, medical consultations, free medication, vaccination, and other empowerments. Edwin emphasized the importance of preventive measures in addressing sickle cell disorders, suggesting that proactive policies could reduce the financial burden of treatment.





Edwin stated, “We feel there is a need to come from the preventative point of view rather than the treatment. I would like President Bola Tinubu to please increase the budgetary allocation to health because that will cascade to people like us who need to receive healthcare on routine basis.”





Highlighting funding as a challenge, Edwin expressed gratitude to Lafarge Africa for sponsoring the clinic. She also advocated for the creation of supportive environments for patients, urging Nigerians to stop stigmatizing those living with sickle cell.





Earlier, Edwin highlighted the mission of CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, which is to improve the lives of sickle cell warriors by ensuring they have access to necessary care and support. She commended the partnership with Lafarge Africa as a prime example of how the private sector can positively impact public health.





Commending the efforts of the clinic, Mrs. Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Head, Corporate Communications, Brand and Events, Lafarge Africa, expressed pride in the partnership with CrimsonBow. She emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the health of residents in their host communities and supporting initiatives that align with their corporate social responsibility goals.





Medical expert Dr. Dina Nwanali advised parents of sickle cell warriors to remain resilient and provide necessary care, particularly during health crises. She emphasized the importance of affordable medication and supportive measures to maintain good health for sickle cell patients.





Beneficiary Mr. Joshua Iyeke shared the challenges of living with sickle cell anaemia, calling for collective efforts from well-meaning Nigerians and the government to ease the burdens on warriors. He advised individuals to be aware of their genotype to prevent bringing children into the world who might suffer from the condition.





Mr. Badru Wasiu, another supporter of the initiative, commended the efforts of CrimsonBow and its partners, urging for policies to remove stigmas associated with sickle cell warriors. Miss Ifeoluwa Oladeji, a 39-year-old sickle cell warrior, advocated for newborn genotype screening and support for carriers to manage their condition effectively.

