NGO advocates agency for ethics, values

The National Community Ethics and Value Environmental Compliance Corps, a non- governmental organisation (NGO), has called for the establishment of a national agency to revive respect of ethics and values among Nigerians.

Mr Musa Kelvin, the organisation’s FCT Commandant, made this call at the end of a training on Promotion of Integrity and Attitudinal Change among Nigerians in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, which had about 70 participants, were trained on being change agents in their various communities.

Kelvin said that there was need to re-awaken the consciousness of integrity, accountability, discipline and morality among Nigerians, which had been on a decline for so long.

According to him, it is important to have integrity police at the grassroot level to consistently monitor and correct every act of misdemeanor among Nigerians.

“In line with bringing back the moral standards, we need agents who would inculcate it in people, remind and educate them about behavioural change.

“The essence of this training is to keep these agents abreast of the current realities that have devoid our ethics and respect for values.

“This is also in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of promoting ethical values among Nigerians,” he said.

Kelvin called also on the legislatures and the presidency to look into the bill for the establishment of a National Agency for Ethics and Values Compliance, adding that it would be a good legacy they would be giving Nigerians at the end of their tenure.

“It is necessary to bring back Nigerians to these moral values that we have lost and to also redeem our image to the outside world,” he said.

He added that the organisation was already working with various government agencies to ensure behavioural change among Nigerians.

“We are already working with the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Security agencies, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), among others.

“At the FCT level for instance, we have approval of the Universal Basic Education Board to establish moral integrity clubs in schools to catch them young and inculcate in them respect for ethical values.

“With NEMSA, we are working with the organisation to correct wrong electrical connection that leads to fire outbreak in markets and houses in various communities, among others,” he said.

Speaking also, Mr Gana Yusuf, the organisation’s Commander-General, added that there was need for re-orientation on the importance of ethics and values of the Nigerian culture.

Yusuf, who spoke on the topic “Ethical Steps to Undertake During Field Activities” urged the participants to discharge their duties effectively, saying that ”they must be the change they want to see.

“It is important for Nigerians to know that whatever we do today will return back to us, either good or bad.

“So we expect Nigerians to embrace integrity and attitudinal change, because lack of respect for these had affected us for so long.

“The participants should also endeavour to inculcate behavioural change by ensuring that they correct any deviation from ethical norms”.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria