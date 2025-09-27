

Abuja: Solution Media says the Newland Radio Series is captivating audiences nationwide with a mix of national orientation, youth empowerment, and social mobilisation. This is contained in a statement by the company’s Director of Communication, Mr. Eromosele Oshodin, on Friday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Oshodin stated that the programme, produced in partnership with Blue Screen Production, airs every Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Network Service and more than 47 FM stations. The show, which premiered on July 1, 2025, combines radio drama, a chat room, and feature analysis to address urgent social and political challenges while empowering listeners to engage in national dialogue.





Oshodin highlighted that the programme has featured notable guests and appointed Mr. David Nwokorie and Mr. Aliyu Suleiman as brand ambassadors to amplify its youth empowerment message. He announced that season two of the series would air from October to December 2025, offering new stories, sharper analysis, and a stronger focus on grooming young leaders and entrepreneurs.





Oshodin encouraged listeners to tune in every Tuesday and participate in the ongoing conversation on X (formerly Twitter) for live updates, discussions, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. ‘Together, let’s propel a wave of youth-led transformation and national progress,’ he added.

