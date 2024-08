Addis Ababa: Newly appointed ambassadors of Ghana and Denmark have expressed their readiness to further elevate relations with Ethiopia.





Foreign Affairs Protocol Affairs Director-General, Melaku Bedada, received copies of the credentials of Ambassador Robert Afriye of Ghana and Ambassador Sune Krogstrup of the Denmark.





According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassadors have expressed their hope to further enhance relations with Ethiopia.









Source: Ethiopian News Agency