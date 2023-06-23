New CNS, Ogalla assumes office, pledges safer maritime domain

The new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on Friday pledged to ensure safer maritime domain as he assumed office as the 22nd indigenous naval chief.

Ogalla took over leadership of the Navy from Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, who has been in command since January 2021.

In his remarks, the new naval chief thanked God for the privilege and pledged to ensure that the Nigerian navy sustain the aspiration of being the best.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility, and pledged unwavering commitment to the security and prosperity of the nation in line with the vision of the President.

Ogalla therefore expressed his commitment to serve Nigeria with utmost dedication and integrity.

He said the navy under his predecessor had made remarkable strides in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, protecting national interests, and contributing to regional peace and stability.

“Most auspiciously are the fleet recapitalization efforts culminating in the hosting of a Presidential Fleet Review.

“Infrastructural development milestones and gladly as a hydrography officer, the establishment of the National Hydrographic Agency amongst several significant achievements, are worthy of mention.

“Sir, your dedication, strategic vision, and tireless efforts have set a high standard for all of us in Nigerian navy.”

The new CNS solicited the cooperation of all personnel in ensuring the success of the navy and upholding highest standard of professionalism, integrity, and dedication to duties.

He however said the task ahead was still challenging, as Nigeria face significant threats such as crude oil theft, illegal refineries and unregulated fishing, piracy, sea robbery, various forms of trafficking and other maritime crimes.

According to him, these are not just threats to maritime security, but also to Nigeria’s economic stability and development.

“We are committed to tackling these security challenges head-on and we will intensify our efforts to curb crude oil theft and put an end to illegal refining.

“We will enhance our capabilities to combat piracy and sea robbery and ensure the general safety of our maritime domain,” he said.

The outgone CNS, Rear Adm. Gambo said the navy under him pursued a single purpose target to address the subversive and nefarious activities in the nations’ maritime domain.

He said the service evolved more stringent operations, concepts and strategies to tackle the devastating impacts of piracy, sea robbery, proliferation of illegal refinery, brazen crude oil theft, destruction of critical oil and gas infrastructure, among others.

“To this end, we heightened our commitment to anti-piracy operations, anti-COT operations, choke point operations as well as riverine and swamp operations.

“To give impetus to this resolve, we embarked on massive fleet renewal, robust logistics management, acquisition of additional platforms, human capital enhancement and holistic infrastructural development and effective collaboration with local and international partners.

“Our determination to face the several maritime security challenges will have been weakened if not for the immense support we received from the various quarters,” he said.

Gambo expressed gratitude to the personnel for their dedication, teamwork and professionalism, urging them to keep up the high standards and remain devoted to the service.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria