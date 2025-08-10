

Abuja: Mrs. Noneye Ayeni, Director General of the Nigeria Exports Promotion Council (NEPC), announced the distribution of 23,239 hybrid seedlings and farm inputs to 3,047 farmers nationwide. The initiative forms part of NEPC’s Corporate Social Investment aimed at enhancing the quality and production of export commodities like cocoa, sesame seeds, and oil palm.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ayeni shared this development while presenting a report on the first half of 2025 Non-Oil Exports Performance in Abuja. She emphasized that the intervention has significantly improved the quality of produce and increased production for global market exports.





Furthermore, Ayeni highlighted that over 150 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) participated in the Export Mentorship Programme, where 60 exporters from various states were mentored by five top-performing exporters. This program has bolstered the confidence and resilience of SMEs in handling export procedures and documentation.





The NEPC also organized a sensitization workshop for SMEs involved in exporting along the species value chain. The workshop aimed to create market opportunities for products in Lagos and Kano. Over 100 SMEs were informed about market opportunities and global export requirements.





Despite acknowledging the ongoing challenges in the sector, Ayeni expressed the council’s commitment to overcoming these hurdles and delivering value to stakeholders. She credited the support of Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, for advancing the Federal Government’s diversification agenda, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This agenda focuses on job creation, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and diversifying the economy away from oil.





Ayeni concluded by affirming NEPC’s dedication to increasing the volume and value of non-oil exports for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

