Nedbank invests N.dollars 3 million in local entrepreneurs through Kapana Cook-Off

Nedbank Namibia’s annual Kapana Cook-Off Competition has invested N.dollars 3 million in boosting the skills of local entrepreneurs since its launch in 2014.

The competition series highlights Namibia’s culinary talent while also acting as a motivator for fostering entrepreneurship across the country.

This was stated at the recent launch of the series, which began with a cook-off between media outlets last week.

The preliminary rounds of the competition start in Oshakati on 24 June for the Northern Round; followed by the Coastal Round in Walvis Bay on 08 July. The round in Windhoek takes place on 05 August.

Three candidates from each round will be chosen to compete in the finals at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair on 26 August.

Speaking at the media event, Nedbank Namibia’s Communication and PR Manager Selma Kaulinge said the grand prize for winning the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition will be a mobile food kitchen worth N.dollars 100 000, a Nedbank account worth N.dollars 10 000, and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher worth N.dollars 5 000.

The second prize winner will receive a N.dollars 7 000 Nedbank account and a N.dollars 3 000 Bakpro Vetkoek voucher.

The third prize winner will receive a Nedbank account worth N.dollars 5 000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher worth N.dollars 2 000.

“The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off started as a small local event as part of activities when Nedbank Namibia opened its new branch in Ongwediva in 2014. Since then, Nedbank Namibia has continuously invested in the competition, and these investments stretch beyond mere tokenism. By partnering with like-minded organisations, such as Bakpro, Agra Namibia and the Namibia Chefs Association, we wish to give credence to this uniquely Namibian delicacy and grow its popularity beyond its current societal confines,” Kaulinge said.

This year, The Brief was named the Nedbank Kapana Media 2023 Team, while Touch FM took home the Best Dressed/Team Spirit Award.

Those who want to enter the competition can get application forms from their nearest Nedbank.

Source: NAMPA