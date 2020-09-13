Nearly 29 Million COVID Cases Worldwide

There are almost 29 million COVID-19 infections worldwide.

The United States remains the country with the most infections, with more than 6.4 million cases.

India has eclipsed Brazil to take over the second spot with 4.7 million cases. Infections in India’s largest state, Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, topped 1 million Saturday, stifling the country’s attempts to reinvigorate its economy.

Brazil has 4.3 million cases.

An article in The New England Journal of Medicine suggests that universal face mask wearing “might help reduce the severity of disease and ensure that a greater proportion of new infections are asymptomatic.”

If that premise is correct, the article suggested, face mask wearing could become a form of inoculation “that would generate immunity and thereby slow the spread of the virus” during the global wait for the development of a vaccine.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases reached an all-time high of 1,007 Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, surpassing levels during a May peak. Authorities warned residents last week to comply with preventive measures when daily infections jumped fivefold over a month ago.

