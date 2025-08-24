

Abuja: The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the destruction of 75,544 kilograms of skunk during operations across forests in Edo, Delta, Ondo, and Taraba States. This significant operation was revealed by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement released on Sunday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Babafemi detailed the specific operations, stating that 14,233.37 kilograms of skunk were eradicated from four plantations covering 5.69375 hectares at Ebule forest in Owan West Local Government Area, Edo, on August 20. In a similar operation in Delta State, NDLEA operatives, with military support, destroyed 25,500 kilograms of skunk on four plantations measuring 10.2 hectares in Emu-Obiogu community, Ndokwa West LGA on August 21.





Further operations in Ondo State led to the destruction of 25,025 kilograms of skunk from three farms, which collectively measured 10.01 hectares, located at Asolo camp, Uso area. In Taraba, NDLEA operatives, working with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on August 20, eradicated 7,500 kilograms of skunk from three hectares of farmland in Dadin-Kowa village, Bali LGA.





Additionally, 901 kilograms of skunk were seized from a warehouse in Uzebba in Owan West LGA, Edo. A 54-year-old female suspect was arrested on August 19 in connection with these substances. Meanwhile, two dispatch riders were apprehended by NDLEA operatives on August 21 during a stop-and-search operation in the Jabi area of Abuja for distributing illicit substances in the Federal Capital Territory. One male suspect, aged 29, was found with 300 milligrams of pentazocine injection, while another suspect, aged 35, was caught with 8.64 grams of skunk ready for delivery.

