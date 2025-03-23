

Niger Delta: The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has allocated N60 million to support 300 rice farmers in the Niger Delta region, providing each with starter packs valued at N200,000 to enhance rice production capabilities. The initiative was unveiled at the closing ceremony of the second batch of an NDDC-sponsored training programme aimed at boosting rice production.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, represented by Dr. Winifred Madume, Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, emphasized the commission’s commitment to revolutionizing the agricultural sector in the Niger Delta. The training programme was designed to equip farmers with modern rice farming techniques, processing skills, and agribusiness strategies.





Dr. Ogbuku stated that the scheme is intended to help farmers enhance rice production, form cooperatives, and seek partnerships with relevant agencies and financial institutions. Additionally, he noted the NDDC’s collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to provide apprenticeship training for the region’s farmers. Dr. Ogbuku highlighted the commission’s dedication to food security, job creation, and poverty alleviation through agricultural empowerment initiatives.





Mr. Wale Oretan, NDDC’s Deputy Director for Agriculture and Fisheries, reported that 300 farmers from Abia and other states in the Niger Delta participated in the training. He explained that the training included both theoretical and practical aspects of rice production, processing, and entrepreneurship. Each participant not only received a starter pack worth N200,000 but also a certificate of completion.





Oretan encouraged the beneficiaries to apply their newly acquired knowledge to enhance their farming practices and increase rice production across the nine states of the Niger Delta. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Uzoma Ochulo, President of the Abia Rice Farmers Association, thanked NDDC for its support. She mentioned that the beneficiaries are eager to share their knowledge with other farmers in their communities to further boost rice production in the region.

