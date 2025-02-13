NCoS Trains 100 Inmates in Vocational Skills Across Gombe State



Gombe: The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has successfully trained 100 inmates in various vocational skills across six custodial facilities in Gombe State. Mr Salihu Abdullahi, the Controller of Corrections in the state, disclosed this development during the graduation exercise of the inmates.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Abdullahi emphasized that the inmates were rehabilitated and introduced to various trades to help them achieve self-reliance. The skills acquisition program is in alignment with the service’s mandate to ensure the effective rehabilitation of inmates, facilitating their reintegration into society.





Abdullahi highlighted that the introduction of the acquisition program into custodial centers has transformed these facilities into places of hope for inmates. He noted that part of the Service’s mandate is to reform inmates so they emerge as better individuals at the end of their term.





Abdullahi expressed appreciation for the initiative by the Chief Judge of Gombe, Justice Halima Mohammed, aimed at empowering inmates to become responsible citizens of the state. Justice Mohammed, represented by Abdulsalam Mohammed, a Judge of the Higher Court, reiterated the goal of the training-to empower inmates to become better members of society after their release.





Justice Mohammed stated that the skills acquisition program is an effective tool for empowering youth to achieve financial independence. She emphasized that preventing inmates from returning to crime after their release is best achieved by equipping them with useful skills.





Justice Mohammed pointed out the recurring issue of inmates returning to crime shortly after their release, and stressed the importance of changing this narrative through skills acquisition programs. She called on entrepreneurs and organizations within the state to support such initiatives.





Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, the Secretary to Gombe State Government, commended the correctional service for its efforts in reforming inmates through skills acquisition and educational programs. Represented by retired Lt.-Col. Abdullahi Bello, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Njodi assured the government’s commitment to supporting inmates in becoming better citizens.





Mr Musa Nelson, the Industry Manager of the NCoS Gombe State Command, detailed that the inmates were trained in a range of skills including carpentry, cosmetology, tailoring and design, electrical skills, barbing, and cap making, among others.

