NCDC Bill to Address Infrastructural Challenges in North Central: Sen. Mustapha



Abuja: Sen. Saliu Mustapha (APC – Kwara Central) has announced that the newly enacted North Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill will tackle the infrastructural challenges faced by the region. Mustapha, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, conveyed his remarks in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu signed the bill into law on Tuesday, officially establishing the NCDC. Mustapha expressed his satisfaction with this development, highlighting that the North Central region now joins other geopolitical zones in having a dedicated regional development commission focused on addressing infrastructural deficits and promoting sustainable growth.

Mustapha emphasized that the signing of the bill into law demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to equitable national development. He also expressed gratitude to the governors of the North Central states, particularly Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, for their political sup

port in ensuring the bill’s successful passage.

Mustapha acknowledged the contribution of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in realizing the vision of the commission. He described the establishment of the commission as a significant milestone in the region’s history, poised to serve as a catalyst for development by addressing the unique challenges facing the zone, especially in infrastructure, security, and economic growth. Mustapha expressed confidence that the commission will bring lasting benefits to the people.

NAN reports that similar bills for regional development commissions have already been enacted for the South-West, North-West, and South-East regions by President Tinubu.