NCCSALW remains only government body mandated to checkmate illicit arms in Nigeria – ONSA

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) remains the only government-sanctioned body charged with the responsibility of checkmating the proliferation of illicit arms in Nigeria.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) made this known in a statement by the Director, Strategic Communications and Information, NCCSALW, Group Capt. Pius Okwuego, on Friday in Abuja.

Okwuego warned that any infringement on the duties of the centre by any persons, group or organisation would attract legal sanctions.

He said the NCCSALW had continued to work diligently with all arms-bearing security agencies, relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies, international partners and credible Civil Society Organisations to stem the tide of illegal arms proliferation.

According to him, there is a steadfast commitment to the mandate and mission of promoting peace and security in the nation.

He called for support of all Nigerians, the media and other stakeholders in furthering the mission of the centre to build a safer Nigeria.

NCCSALW acknowledges the overwhelming challenges posed by the proliferation of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria.

“As the legally recognised government institution charged with the responsibility to stem the proliferation of illicit SALW, it remains committed to promoting an illicit arms-free society.

“Regrettably, it has been observed that unauthorised outfits have sprung-up; deceitfully presenting themselves as the focal organisations for the control of illicit small arms and light weapons, creating false impressions of legitimacy and authority.

“These unauthorised bodies risk exacerbating the security issues they purport to address, adding unnecessarily, to the complex task of SALW control.

“Their activities potentially result in confusion and lack of credibility leading to administrative and legal disputes which may hinder the NCCSALW to effectively carry-out its mandate.

“This would further complicate the efforts to control the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons, potentially leading to ineffective implementation of policies and strategies,” he said.

Okwuego added that the potential for reputational harm to the NCCSALW was further heightened, given the controversy and public disagreement surrounding the unauthorised outfits.

He said that even though NCCSALW operates legally, the confusion might cast a shadow over its work and thus entrenching trust deficit with stakeholders.

According to him, it is pertinent to remind all stakeholders of the enormity of this mandate and the necessity of operating within legal boundaries.

He urged the media to exercise due diligence and uphold the highest standards of journalistic ethics to prevent the projection of unlawful organisations.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria