NCC Promotion Exercise: No Grievous Issues of Victimisation or Marginalisation, Says NCSCN



Abuja: The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has announced that its investigation into the recent promotion exercise conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed no grievous issues of victimisation or marginalisation. This announcement was made by NCSCN’s Executive Director, Blessing Akinlosotu, during a briefing in Abuja regarding the Outcome of NCSCN’s Independent Enquiries into the Controversies Surrounding the 2025 Staff Promotion Examination/Exercise Conducted by the NCC.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the NCSCN, which coordinates around 500 different Civil Society Associations and Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria, serves as the conscience of the citizenry and partners with both government and non-state establishments. Akinlosotu noted that the civil society and media spaces were filled with recurring petitions concerning the recently conducted 2025 Promotional Examination/Exercise for NCC staff, led by Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Maida.





Akinlosotu emphasized that there is room for amicable resolution of the contending issues, arguing that the matter has been prolonged and overheated. He acknowledged that while some gaps requiring improvement were observed, no grievous issues of victimisation or deliberate marginalisation were found. Most complaints were deemed to arise from institutional and natural factors.





The grievances of affected staff included alleged noncompliance with constitutional sections concerning federal character and equitable representation in public institutions, underrepresentation or exclusion of certain states and zones, and issues related to the timing of examinations during religious fasting periods. Specific allegations were made regarding promotion from Assistant Director to Deputy Director, with claims that only nine out of 24 qualified staff were promoted, predominantly from the Northern Region.





Akinlosotu stated that independent findings showed the promotion exams were conducted for all eligible staff without exclusion, in line with Public Service Rules and the commission’s organisational structure. Some staff, despite being qualified, faced setbacks due to insufficient vacancies. The promotion process followed a clear scoring framework, and performance summaries were provided to participants for future preparation.





The Department of Human Capacity, through its Director, apologized for technical and logistical issues during the exercise. Akinlosotu urged the matter to be resolved, encouraging proper engagement before public discussion on sensitive issues. He appealed to the media to avoid sensationalism and adhere to professional investigative journalism, highlighting the media’s power to influence institutions and nations.





Finally, Akinlosotu appealed to the NCC leadership to avoid dismissing affected staff and encouraged a spirit of forgiveness and tolerance. He suggested that protesting staff be given a second chance to rectify any misunderstandings within the commission.

