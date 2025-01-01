National Values Charter to Be Unveiled in Early 2025, Tinubu Announces



LAGOS: President Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration will unveil the National Values Charter, a document already approved by the Federal Executive Council, during the first quarter of 2025. In his New Year message to Nigerians, the president outlined plans for an ambitious national orientation campaign aimed at fostering patriotism and unity among citizens.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu emphasized that the National Values Charter will facilitate mutual commitments between the government and its citizens, fostering trust and cooperation across the country’s diverse populace. He noted that meaningful reforms require a foundation of shared values and identities, coupled with an unconditional love for the nation.





The president also announced the launch of the Youth Confab in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting the government’s commitment to youth inclusiveness and nation-building. The Ministry of Youth will soon detail the selection process for representatives from the country’s diverse youth population to participate in the conference.





President Tinubu further called on governors and local council chairpersons to collaborate with the central government to capitalize on opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and tax reforms. He praised governors who have implemented the Compressed Natural Gas initiative and adopted electric vehicles, aligning with the national energy transition goals. The Federal Government, he assured, will provide necessary support to the states.





In his message, Tinubu urged Nigerians to uphold moral integrity and unwavering loyalty to the country to realize national objectives. He stressed that citizens’ ethical conduct and faith in the nation are crucial to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The president reaffirmed a commitment to promoting adherence to ethical principles and shared values under the National Identity Project in 2025.

