National Police arrest social media scammers in Luanda



At least 9 Chinese citizens and one Ugandan were detained by the National Police for involvement in the creation of fake profiles for scams on social media, illegal gambling and money laundering, ANGOP learned on Monday.

According to a police note, the accused, aged between 19 and 36, were arrested on Friday after an anonymous complaint, which reported the existence of illegal activities in a hotel in the Kifica neighborhood, in Luanda.

‘Those involved, including 4 women, used 4 rooms equipped with computer equipment to create false profiles, with which they made friends with several citizens, especially Portuguese and Brazilians, for their criminal actions, such as extortion, fraud, illegitimate access to bank accounts, among other crimes’, states the document.

The note states that, during the operation all computer material found at the scene was seized and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accomplices.

The detainees will be presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the guarantee judge

for subsequent procedural steps.

Source: Angola Press News Agency