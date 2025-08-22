

Abuja: The National Defence College (NDC) on Friday graduated 99 participants of Course 33, comprising senior officers from the Armed Forces, strategic ministries, departments, agencies, and allied countries.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, participants from 19 countries participated in the 11-month programme. The countries represented include the Republic of Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Brazil, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, and India. Others are Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.





The participants consisted of 25 officers from the Nigerian Army, 16 from the Nigerian Navy, 12 from the Nigerian Air Force, five from the Nigeria Police Force, 18 from ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as 23 international participants. NAN recalls that the course, which commenced on Sept. 27, 2024, initially enrolled 100 participants but lost one Nigerian Navy officer during the programme.





The Commandant of the College, Rear Adm. James Okosun, said the participants had been equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills to address complex security and developmental challenges. He said the training was delivered through a comprehensive curriculum of nine modules, covering areas such as research methodology, science and technology, policy analysis, strategic leadership development, and crisis simulation.





According to him, the curriculum combined lectures, seminars, simulations, study tours, and research work, while Course 33 focused on the overarching theme: ‘National Security and Development in Nigeria.’ Okosun further explained that the higher management of defence module featured national crisis simulations and critical reviews of current defence and security policies.





The Commandant noted that in addition to their individual research projects, the participants jointly produced a group research paper titled ‘Connecting Indigenous Manufacturing for National Security and Development: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2040.’ He said the paper, which contained actionable recommendations, had been presented to relevant decision-making authorities, while participants from the military, police, and other services also developed research tailored to their respective chiefs.





Okosun added that key findings and recommendations from the study tours were formally transmitted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for policy review and improved service delivery. The commandant commended the faculty, led by the Deputy Commandant and supported by the Provost of the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies, for their dedication to the successful delivery of the programme.





He also acknowledged the regular participation of international officers, saying their presence enriched discussions and fostered enduring bonds across nations. According to him, the continued presence of international participants attests to the global recognition and standing of the college, with many alumni serving as ambassadors of goodwill and expanding the influence of the NDC alumni network worldwide.





Reflecting on the 33 years of the college, Okosun said NDC had continued to shape Nigeria’s strategic landscape through alumni who served with distinction in military, diplomatic and policy roles. He stressed that the college remained focused on cultivating critical and strategic thinking, adding that graduates of Course 33 were well prepared to drive meaningful changes in their organisations and nations.





NAN reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of certificates to the participants and awards of excellence to deserving participants for best research papers. There was also the unveiling of NDC’s Strategic Lenses Series 9 by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event.

