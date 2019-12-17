National Assembly speaker back home

At Luanda’s 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Fernando Dias dos Santos was welcomed by the first vice-Speaker of the parliament, Emilia Carlota Dias, MPs and senior officials of the Angolan Parliament.

SADC parliament Forum that was chaired by the leader of the Mozambican Parliament, Veronica Macamo, held from 10 to 17 December, among many aspects, to promote a deeper understanding of Universal Health Coverage and its impact on human and social development.

The Forum’s topic was the role of SADC parliaments in promoting universal health care coverage by 2030 and also addressed parliamentary initiatives in the SADC region for the stable and coherent implementation of universal health coverage programs.

The 45th SADC Parliamentary Forum Session took place in Maputo City, Mozambique, last July, under the theme Climate Change, Mitigation and Adaptation: The Role of Parliaments, Towards Implementation of the Paris Declaration and the Katowice Roadmap. “

The PF-SADC was established in 1997 as an autonomous institution of this organization.

SADC Forum consists of 15 parliaments in the region, including Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Source: Angola Press News Agency