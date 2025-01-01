NASWDEN Issues Ultimatum to Unregistered Scrap Dealers in Nigeria



Lagos: The National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers of Nigeria (NASWDEN) has issued a decisive two-week ultimatum for all unregistered scrap and waste dealers to join the association or face legal repercussions. This announcement was made by Alhaji Sarki Soja, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of NASWDEN, during a press briefing in Lagos, where he emphasized that full-scale enforcement measures will be implemented once the deadline expires.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the initiative aims to enhance the scrap business sector in Nigeria while improving the public image of NASWDEN. Alhaji Soja highlighted the association’s intention to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to target unregistered dealers and crack down on illegal activities within the industry. Membership of NASWDEN offers several advantages, including inclusion in the association’s extensive database, which currently comprises over seven million members.





The association is also focused on dispelling misconceptions surrounding the scrap and waste business. Alhaji Soja stressed the importance of unifying all individuals in the trade under NASWDEN’s umbrella to foster a more organized and coherent industry.





Mr. Lekan Adebakin, Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of NASWDEN, urged governmental bodies to provide increased support to the association, which he described as a significant source of revenue. He pointed out the ongoing challenges faced by NASWDEN members, such as extortion and multiple ticketing, and called for these issues to be addressed promptly.





Additionally, Mr. Adedotun Adewale, Chairman of NASWDEN’s Lagos State Chapter, announced plans to automate the association’s database. This initiative will include the issuance of identification cards and reflective jackets with unique codes for members, distinguishing them as legitimate dealers. Mr. Adewale underscored the association’s commitment to identifying and prosecuting criminals exploiting the scrap business, as well as the need for industry self-improvement to contribute to the broader Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

