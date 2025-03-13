

Lafia: The Nasarawa State Government has distributed educational materials to about 400 secondary schools across the state as part of efforts to enhance the quality of education. Mr. John Mamman, the Commissioner for Education, announced the distribution during an exercise in Lafia. This initiative is part of the state government’s strategy to provide a conducive learning environment for students.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Commissioner emphasized that education remains a top priority for the administration led by Governor Abdullahi Sule, which is reflected in the significant budget allocations for education. The governor is committed to ensuring quality education by fostering an environment conducive to training the younger generation. The distribution of these materials is a crucial step towards achieving this goal in both public and private schools. The state government is determined to continue prioritizing education due to its vital role in the state’s future development.





For the first time, private schools were included in this distribution process, acknowledging their contributions to the state’s educational development. Mamman warned that any attempt to divert these materials would be met with strict legal consequences.





Mr. Uthman Isa-Agwai, Director of Basic Education in the Ministry of Education, highlighted the importance of adequate educational and instructional materials for effective teaching and learning. He commended the governor’s efforts to ensure schools have the necessary resources and urged school principals to use the items responsibly.





Mr. Ogah Omaku-Ogiri, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), expressed gratitude to the state government for including private schools in the distribution for the first time. He expressed optimism that this gesture would significantly benefit them.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the distributed materials include textbooks, workbooks, notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, colored pencils, chalk, chalkboards, educational posters, charts, diagrams, maps, and globes.

