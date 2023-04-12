NAPTIP, Devatop seek media partnership to curb human trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sought the partnership of journalists to curb human trafficking and expose perpetrators of the act.

Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, Zonal Commander, made the appeal on Monday at a two-day training on Countering Trafficking In Persons For Journalists organised by Devatop Centre for African Development in Asaba.

Devatop is a non-profit organisation with focus on combating human trafficking, gender-based violence, providing educational support to vulnerable children and empowering women and youths.

Nwanwenne urged journalists to join hands with their reportage to make sure that human trafficking was curbed.

“The media must display professionalism and have the moral duty to report the truth. They have a duty to publish facts that you know of, not speculation or fake to suit your purpose,” he said.

Nwanwenne also called on the media to brainstorm on how best to curb the menace of trafficking in persons.

Mr Isaiah Bozimo, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, said that the media had an important role to play in exposing activities of human traffickers.

Bozimo, represented by Mr Felix Ofou, Board Chairman of Delta Broadcasting Service, noted that in the past, human trafficking reportage was a front page news.

“I cannot remember when I saw that either on newspaper or television.

“The media has been mum on the issues of traffickers. Human trafficking is an issue that needs the input of journalists, so the media must join the efforts to end the menace.

“For every hundred rescued, perhaps thousands has lost, we should put our heads together and be committed to the course,” he said.

Mrs Ijeoma Nwanze of Delta State Taskforce against Human Trafficking called on journalists to come to the rescue of human trafficking victims through their reportage.

Nwanze appealed to journalists to use the training to bridge the gap between reporters and news sources.

She also called on journalists to join in the fight against irregular migration and trafficking.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria