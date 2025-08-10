

Lagos: The National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) has urged the Nigeria Football Federation Players’ Status and Arbitration Committee (NFF-PSAC) to urgently convene and resolve more than 100 outstanding contractual disputes. The call comes as the 2025/2026 football season is set to kick off later this month.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the unresolved cases include illegal contract terminations, unpaid salaries, outstanding transfer fees, and the withholding of players’ clearances. The union said such issues directly threaten the welfare and careers of affected players.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), NANPF President and former international, Sunday Abe, expressed concern over the number of cases and the potential impact on the integrity of the domestic league. “More than 100 cases require immediate attention. If left unresolved, they could seriously derail the careers of many players. The league exists because of the players, and their rights must be

protected,” Abe said.

He added that while the union appreciates the past efforts of the NFF-PSAC, time is of the essence, and the committee must act swiftly to address the backlog before the season begins. “Addressing these disputes will not only restore confidence in the system but also promote fairness and professionalism across the league,” he said.

The NANPF stressed that timely resolutions would encourage greater transparency and accountability among clubs and league administrators, while also fostering trust within the football community. The players’ union reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding players’ rights as the season approaches. It urged all football authorities to ensure clubs fulfil contractual obligations at every level of the Nigerian league system.