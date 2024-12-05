NAN Managing Director Commends NAFDAC’s Efforts in Combating Counterfeit Goods.



Abuja: The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali M. Ali, has praised the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for its significant efforts in reducing counterfeit goods in Nigeria. This commendation was made during a visit by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, to the NAN headquarters in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ali acknowledged the strides made by Adeyeye and her team in tackling substandard products across the nation. He emphasized the importance of NAFDAC’s role in eliminating counterfeit goods, which is a challenging endeavor given the substantial financial interests involved in such illegal activities. Drawing a parallel with the fight against fake news, Ali highlighted the complexity and scope of counterfeit drug manufacturing in Nigeria.

Ali asserted the necessity for other regulatory bodies to emulate NAFDAC’s dedication and commitment, especially considering the risks NAFDAC staff face in their mission

to safeguard public health. He assured that NAN, as a primary content provider, would continue to support and project NAFDAC’s image positively, provided it continues to fulfill its legally mandated responsibilities. He also reaffirmed NAN’s zero tolerance for misinformation and its commitment to accurate news dissemination.

Prof. Adeyeye outlined the challenges faced by NAFDAC in a country with a history of systemic issues, noting that it was only in 2019 that the agency began effectively promoting local manufacturing. She stressed the ongoing battle against those attempting to exploit the system for personal gain at the expense of public health. Adeyeye recounted a recent incident in Onitsha where NAFDAC staff faced attacks during a routine patrol, illustrating the hazards encountered by the agency.

In conclusion, Adeyeye reiterated NAFDAC’s unwavering commitment to staying ahead of counterfeiters who threaten the health of Nigerians and emphasized the crucial nature of their work in ensuring the safety o

f consumables and medications.