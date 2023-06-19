Namibia and the Netherlands sign letter of intent on two agreements

Namibia and the Netherlands on Monday signed a Letter of Intent on a visa waiver agreement for Official and Diplomatic passport holders, as well as a readmission agreement between the two countries.

Ambassador Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus of Namibia to the Netherlands and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Namibia, Han Peters signed on behalf of Namibia and the Netherlands, respectively, during a working State visit by Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

In her remarks, Kaapanda-Girnus said the negotiations for the two agreements between the two countries began earlier this month and that these negotiations will continue.

“The readmission agreement will regulate, where necessary, the return of nationals to our respective countries. The visa waiver agreement will make it possible for Namibians with diplomatic and official passports to not only travel to the Netherlands but also Belgium and Luxembourg without a visa,” Kaapanda-Girnus said.

This, Kaapanda-Girnus said, will allow high-level dialogue, maintain friendly relationships and build partnerships.

“The more we get to meet, talk and work together, the more we can build these partnerships in areas such as business, trade and investment, culture and education, and so forth,” the Namibian ambassador said.

“Today you get three countries for the price of one. I look forward to fruitful negotiations and the conclusion of this very important agreement,” the Dutch ambassador said.

Meanwhile, the Presidency in a media statement availed recently said, the working visit would discuss green hydrogen and energy transition, noting that the discovery of oil and the promotion of green hydrogen as part of the energy transition have drawn the world’s attention to Namibia.

“Namibia looks forward to working with Denmark, whose strategy pushes for the production and use of green hydrogen in sectors like shipping and aviation, as well as heavy transport and industry,” it said.

Therefore, this occasion presents an opportune moment for Namibia to engage in a constructive dialogue on energy, it added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency