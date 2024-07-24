Namentenga: The population consolidates the base of the Boulsa dam with wild stones



Ouagadougou: After the maintenance work, the population consolidated on Monday July 21, 2024, the foundation of the Boulsa dam, brazenly with wild stones to facilitate the passage of heavy vehicles.

The population of Boulsa in general, the provincial defense and security forces (FDS), the winning company for the construction and asphalting project of the Boulsa-Kalwartenga road and the provincial infrastructure directorate were hard at work this Monday July 22, 2024 on the site of reconstitution of the bearings of the collapsed slabs.

According to the provincial director in charge of Infrastructure, Nadinga Nadinga Noel, the work of the 2nd day consisted of pouring concrete on the landings of the slabs which had collapsed on the one hand and consolidating the side of the base of wild stones on the other hand.

Thus, from the bottom of the structure, some transmitted stones to reinforce the wall on the side of the base. The others use shovels to make the concrete which is placed on the slabs by a bulldozer.

T

his work to consolidate the invert of the Boulsa dam took place in a good atmosphere.

‘Except in cases of force majeure, the slab will be able to hold until the end of the rainy season,’ said Mr. Nadinga.

According to the high commissioner of the province of Namentenga, Adama Conseiga, the collapse of the foundation of the hydraulic structure could isolate the town of Boulsa, capital of the province, located approximately 250 m from the large market.

Faced with the advanced deterioration of the slab, the active forces of the province and the FDS mobilized to carry out preventive actions.

Source: Burkina Information Agency