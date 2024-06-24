

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has begun upgrading surveillance infrastructure in airports and other remote installations to enhance safety and security of the nation’s airspace.

Its Managing Director, Mr Ahmed Farouk, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Farouk also said that President Bola Tinubu had approved an onsite visit to Spain by critical staff of the agency to inspect some facilities and engage technology solution providers.

He said that NAMA received a team from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to discuss salient issues on safety and security of the nation’s airspace.

According to Farouk, the collaboration between NAMA and NAF is critical to the sustenance of Nigeria’s airspace safety and security.

‘NAMA handles civil operations, while the air force oversees security. Our close collaboration is vital for maintaining a safe and secure airspace,’ he said.

He quoted the leader of the NAF delegation, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir, as saying that NAF recently deployed ne

w platforms designed for national air defence.

Farouk also quoted Abdulkadir as saying that NAF had completed day training and was about to finish night training which would enable rapid interception of any intrusion in the airspace.

Source: South News Agency of Nigeria