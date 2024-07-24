Nahouri/Commune of Ziou: The populations of Toungou are carrying out a 75-meter crossing



Responding to the call from resource people from the five villages constituting the Toungou grouping, in the commune of Ziou, the populations mobilized on Monday July 15, 2024, to build a crossing structure with a length of approximately 75 meters, located at the interior of the said village

For the head of the Village Development Committee (CVD), Tiguissouré Sia, this lowland divides the village in two after each rain, causes huge accidents and the water has several times washed away the belongings of passers-by and the animals. populations

He indicated that the primary school being located less than 200 m, this part is a permanent danger for the students after each rain.

It is therefore to limit the damage that this appeal was launched by the resource people of the five villages>>, he added.

The populatio

ns equipped themselves, among other things, with carts, tricycles, tractors, picks, shovels and crowbars capable of collecting aggregates, to carry out this work.

Masons from the village mobilized to provide their expertise in the construction of crossing infrastructure to the chants of women.

The customary chief of Toungou, in the name of other notables from the five villages present on site to bless and encourage the populations, welcomed this endogenous mobilization.

For him, this demonstrates that populations have become aware that the only way to develop lies in the federation of forces like this.

The traditional leader maintained that the State cannot do everything. He ended by inviting the populations of the five villages to remain mobilized until the infrastructure is completely rehabilitated.

Source: Burkina Information Agency