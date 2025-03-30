

Lagos: The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has announced its decision to pay a final dividend of N5.94 per ordinary share to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This declaration was made in a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the 2024 dividend marks an increase from the N2.54 dividend paid in the 2023 financial year and is scheduled to be distributed on Friday, May 9. The disclosure specified that the final dividend, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be allocated to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, May 9, 2025.





The company further detailed that the Register of shareholders will be closed from Monday, May 12 to Wednesday, May 14, to facilitate the dividend payment process. On Friday, May 23, 2025, dividends will be disbursed electronically to eligible shareholders.





NAHCO has also scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to take place in Lagos on Friday, May 23, where further discussions and approvals regarding the dividend will occur.

