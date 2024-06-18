NAF airstrikes neutralise over 80 terrorists in Katsina



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has eliminated more than 80 terrorists in recent air strikes at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes carried out on the night of June 15 killed the terrorists and burnt more than 45 motorcycles.

He said the strikes became necessary following intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 were reportedly burning houses at a settlement about five kilometers away from Gidan Kare Village.

According to him, overhead the village at about 8.30pm, several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire Village in pandemonium.

‘Moments later, 12 motor cycles were seen departing the Village and trailed along a footpath out of the village to a location near Gidan Kare Village and Kuka Shidda Camp, where they joined a large n

umber of their cohorts.

‘Other terrorists were also observed arriving the location from different directions, an indication that the location was a mass up point with the terrorists likely planning to further attack nearby villages.

‘Having been presented such a rare opportunity, authorization was sought, obtained and the location was immediately struck at exactly 9:40pm, with over 80 terrorists confirmed eliminated and about 45 motorcycles burnt down, while few surviving terrorists were observed fleeing or limping off.

See also Military neutralise 28 terrorists, apprehend 113 others, rescue 82 hostages – DHQ

‘Further intelligence received after the strike also revealed that the terrorists were closely linked with notorious terrorists kingpin, Yusuf Yellow and his close associate Rabe Imani.

‘These strikes, along with others before now, have no doubt disrupted terrorists activities in the area,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had commended the efforts o

f the air component as well as other security agencies in diminishing the capabilities of terrorist elements in the North West.

The CAS made the commendation when he fête the air component at 213 Forward Operating Base, Katsina on Monday.

He said the successes by the air component in synergy with other security agencies had continued to contribute to security within the region.

He urged them not to relent in their efforts and dedication to the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

Abubakar had inaugurated some airfield facilities such as the new taxiway link, operations and engineering building, and the new sports complex.

He said the airfield facilities would no doubt ensure air operations, especially within the Northwest, are more effective and efficient.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria