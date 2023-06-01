NADAWO calls for accessibility for the disabled

The Namibian Association of Differently Abled Women (NADAWO) is having a two-day workshop in the capital to design measures on how persons with disabilities can be involved in the Sustainable Development Goals.

NADAWO is looking at Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 8, 11 and 13, which are about making cities more inclusive, promoting employment and economic growth, and limiting the effects climate change could have on health and education.

Speaking at the workshop, Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (MGEPESW), Alexia Manombe-Ncube, said the SDGs are there to achieve a more sustainable future for all.

“The word sustainability speaks to me and refers to continuing developments even long after we have left this earth. Our children’s children will still taste and enjoy the fruit of their mothers and grandmothers,” said Manombe-Ncube.

She added that one of the most pressing issues in Namibia is unemployment among people with disabilities.

“Change should start with us and I am glad to report that more people with disabilities are employed with MGEPESW than before,” the deputy minister noted, explaining the need for the ministry to show other ministries that they have to employ people with disabilities as there is an increasing number of graduates who are not employed.

Manombe-Ncube encouraged the youth to not just study what they are passionate about, because it does not help to pursue a career that does not have job opportunities.

She also urged the churches to fight for the rights of people with disabilities with the same fire they are fighting the Supreme Court with its ruling on recognising same-sex marriages.

“In the same way that they are fighting the Supreme Court, they should also fight for disabled persons’ accessibility. Are our bibles made in braille? Do our churches have sign language interpreters?” Ncube asked.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency