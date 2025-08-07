

Maiduguri: The Federal Government announced plans for the N80 billion upgrade of the Alau Dam in Borno, aimed at enhancing irrigation and generating hydro-electric power upon its completion in 2027. The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this during a working visit to the project site at Alau Community, near Maiduguri.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Prof. Utsev explained that the dam, originally constructed for drinking water, will be upgraded as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, who approved the N80 billion funding. Borno State, known for its agricultural activities, will benefit significantly from the dam’s upgrade, aligning with the mandate to ensure adequate food production.





The minister highlighted that the project is divided into two phases. The first phase is set to conclude in September of this year, focusing on flood prevention, as dam construction is challenging during the rainy season. The second phase will begin in October and aim for completion by March 2027, at which point the dam will be fully reconstructed.





Prof. Utsev expressed appreciation for the support from President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum, emphasizing the project’s significance to the people of Borno and the nation. He also called for a sensitization campaign to discourage local farmers from planting crops on the dam’s embankment during reconstruction.





Residents were urged to remain calm and not fear potential flooding from the dam’s overflow. The government’s commitment to the project’s successful completion reflects its importance to the region’s development and sustainability.

