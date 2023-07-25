N1.3bn Zaria Hotel Purchase: NCAT followed due process – Report

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has followed due process in the purchase of Zaria Hotel for the institute, a document has revealed.

A report exclusively obtained by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent confirmed that the popularly hotel in the ancient city was purchased at the cost of N1.313 billion from the Africa Continental Hotel, managers of the facility.

The report revealed that the owners of the hotel accepted the offer vide a letter dated June 7, 2023, which was signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of Africa Continental Hotel, Mr Aliyu A. S. Yar’adua, addressed to the Rector of the college, after diligent consideration of the transaction.

“We hereby confirm the acceptance of the Federal Executive Council’s approval for the purchase of our Hotel, in the sum of N1,313,000,000 (One Billion Three Hundred and Thirteen Million Naira Only), inclusive of all taxes, as conveyed by your letter.

“While looking forward to early conclusion of the transaction and please accept the assurances of our warmest regards,” the letter read in part.

The document also revealed that the purchase of the hotel was concluded after serious negotiations and procurement processes were diligently followed and perfected.

Several memos in respect of the purchase, ranging from expression of interest to valuations by the Federal Ministry of Works and Messrs Habibu & Co independent valuers, were cited as evidences.

Similarly, due diligence/post qualification reports; approvals by the Federal Ministry of Aviation for the purchase of the hotel, dated March 7, 2023; and ministerial Tenders Board of March 2023 were tendered to absolve NCAT from any shady deal.

Besides, “Certificates of No Objection” from the Bureau of Public Procurement were conveyed to the Aviation Ministry, followed with “Due Process Review Reports” for the purchase of the hotel confirmed that the transaction was wholly transparent.

In addition, the Ministry of Aviation conveyed the Federal Executive Council approval to the college for purchase of the hotel, vide FMA/PROC/HQ0.895/I/55, dated 2nd June, 2023, to absolve NCAT from any financial misdemeanor.

The report therefore challenged any interested party to contradict the college and advised the public to disregard allegations of fraud/corruption in the purchase of the hotel.

It further explained that the hotel was bought to ameliorate the accommodation problem of the college; house students in a secured and comfortable environment.

The facility is also expected to boost the internal revenue base of Africa’s hub of aviation, NCAT.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria