MV Ormiston Water Bus kicks-off operation in Lake Victoria



The entry of the MV Ormiston Water Bus into Lake Victoria waters, operating between Marega Beach in Budalangi and Sigulu Island in Uganda, is expected to promote trade and tourism in the region.

The Vessel is safe and stable compared to the wooden canoes the local residents have been using for ages, exposing the communities living around the lake to a high risk of drowning.

One of the major areas of the blue economy and water tourism is water transport, and launching the MV Ormiston in Budalangi, will make that a reality.

Busia Governor, Dr. Paul Otuoma, while launching the water bus, noted that the communities around Lake Victoria will benefit more from the lake transport system and assured of the County Government’s support.

‘You cannot be traveling for nothing; you must be traveling for something, either touring or doing business. We want to develop lake transport. We want to see tourism, trade and see the business grow, that is the only way we will grow and create wealth,’ said Governor Otuoma.

e spirit of East Africa integration, the leaders present applauded the coming of the vessel into the lake, adding that it would ease the movement of goods and people across the two countries within the lake, calling for more water buses to explore various habitable islands within Lake Victoria waters.

Present was Budalangi Member of Parliament, Raphael Wanjala, his Funyula counterpart Dr. Oundo Mudenyo, and other political leaders from Namaingo District in Uganda.

Source: Kenya News Agency