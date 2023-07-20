Mutorwa urges RA to sustain new products and services

Works and Transport Minister, John Motorwa has encouraged the Roads Authority (RA) to ensure the success and sustainability of new products and services introduced to Namibians.

Mutorwa noted that a timetable should be developed to ensure that every Namibian is effectively aided, including all necessary stages and procedures, while also recognising the importance of vehicle testing in Namibia and how it should not be overstated.

He was speaking at the launch of the first mobile vehicle testing station by the RA at Rehoboth in the Hardap Region on Thursday.

He stated that in today’s fast-paced world, where technology is continually expanding and changing, it is unavoidably critical and necessary to continue keeping up with the ever-evolving developments in order to positively improve consumer satisfaction in the transportation industry.

“The establishment of this mobile vehicle testing station is meant to serve one important objective which is to physically and timelessly take essential NaTIS services to the doorsteps of those people in the areas where there is no fully-fledged NaTIS fixed centres. Furthermore, this station is also fundamentally and inseparably part and parcel of RA’s decongestion strategy, to reduce long queues at NaTIS offices countrywide,” he said.

Mutorwa went on to urge vehicle owners to take advantage of the new mobile station and to utilise the facility to ensure that their vehicles meet the required standards, not just for road safety, but also for the sake of the environment.

Rehoboth Mayor Amanda Groenewaldt at the event said the introduction of the mobile vehicle testing station will create a more convenient and accessible environment for the people of the Hardap and ||Kharas regions to ensure the safety and reliability of their vehicles.

This initiative goes beyond mere compliance with regulatory standards and it reflects the RA’s commitment to safeguarding lives and promoting responsible transportation practices, she noted.

“Vehicle testing plays a crucial role in the preventative measures required to ensure safer roads. A well-maintained and fully functional vehicle that meets all safety requirements is significantly less likely to be involved in accidents,” she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency