Muslim Women Associations Elect New Leaders on 40th Anniversary



Kaduna: The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has elected a new National Amirah, Dr Fadimatu Hamza from Plateau. The election was conducted at its 40th anniversary and National Convention in Kaduna on Saturday, after a four-day gathering of members from across the country.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Hamza succeeds Mrs Rafiah Sanni from Oyo State, who is the 10th National Amirah and championed the cause of the organisation for four years. The 11th National Amirah pledged to work with other executives and members across Nigeria towards making the organisation touch more lives locally and internationally.

Hamza will be assisted by Na’ibah Zeenat Ismikhai from Edo, during her two-year tenure, before the 2027 election for possible re-election of the duo. “We are honoured to lead this great organisation at this critical juncture. We pledge to build on the foundations laid by our predecessors and work towards achieving FOMWAN’s vision of leadership of Muslim women and promotin

g their welfare,” Hamza said.

The new leadership is expected to drive FOMWAN’s mission of promoting the education, health, economic empowerment, and social welfare of Muslim women and youth. With Hamza’s leadership, FOMWAN is poised to expand its reach and impact, both nationally and internationally.

The elected State Amirahs (State Presidents) are members of the National Executive Council in addition to the elected National Amirah (National President), Naibatul Amirah (Vice President), Secretary-General, Financial Secretary, Da’awah/Welfare Officer, Legal Adviser, and a Public Relations Officer.