Musician Paulo Flores asks Pope Francis’ blessing for Angola

Angolan musician Paulo Flores Friday asked Pope Francis’ blessing for Angola and the peoples of Africa.

This was during a meeting the Pontiff held with several artists, in the Vatican.

The Angolan musician was among the various artists invited by the Pope, in representation of Angola and the Portuguese language.

“I asked Pope Francis to bless my rosary on behalf of Angola and the peoples of Africa. The Holy Father blessed and smiled at me”, wrote the artist on her official Facebook page.

The ceremony marks the 50th anniversary of the Pope Paul VI meeting with artists, which took place on June 23, 1973.

The Pope’s invitation addressed to Paulo Flores is also in recognition of his artistic career and the national relevance of the Angolan author.

Paulo Flores, whose songs portray daily life of the Angolans, released his first album in 1988.

Winner of the 2010 Music Contest, Paulo Flores is the author of several hits in Angolan music, with themes like “Reencontro”, “Inocente”, “Makalakato”, “Coração Farrapo” and “Coisas da terra.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)