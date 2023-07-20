Mushelenga launches first Oshana Investment Conference

Information, Communication and Technology Minister, Peya Mushelenga on Thursday launched the first Oshana Investment Conference set to take place at Ongwediva next week.

The event is expected to attract about 250 investors from across the country as well as international investors.

In his remarks at the launch, Mushelenga said the Oshana Region is an ideal centre for trade and investments given the facilities and infrastructure that it offers to businesses.

The region, he said boasts good road infrastructure, an airport with daily flights during the working days and a railway station, making it a gateway for trade between Namibia and Angola, which is within less than 100km reach.

“The region further provides a conducive environment for investors in a broader scope. With a public referral hospital and two private hospitals, the region is attractive to investors, who are generally concerned about health care services,” Mushelenga noted.

On his part, Oshana Governor Elia Irimari, indicated that the aim of the conference is to create an environment that fosters investment opportunities, promote economic growth, and improve the quality of life for the people of the region.

Irimari also said the conference will serve as a platform for potential investors to explore the vast potential that Oshana has to offer, from agriculture to tourism, manufacturing to technology.

“Attracting investment can create job opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and ultimately improve the overall well-being of our people. By working together, we can transform Oshana into a thriving hub of economic activity, contributing to the growth of our nation as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Planning and Economic Development at the Oshana Regional Council, Jeckonia Nangolo stressed that the region has abundant natural resources, and if proper investment promotion is enhanced, will result in value-added products and services that meets the needs of the consumers, both local, national and international.

The aim is merely to bring together potential investors, industry players, investors-services providers, marketers and consumers for business networking, he said.

“We hope to present and exhibit the region’s potential investment opportunities to the right investors,” he noted.

The event was funded by the Oshana Regional Council at a cost of N.dollars 500 000, with more sponsors expected to come on board.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency