Murere wins Namibia’s fourth medal at Nottwil Grand Prix

Namibian T46 sprinter and long jumper Bradley Murere on Thursday won Team Namibia’s fourth medal with a seasonal best jump at the World Para Athletics (WPA) 2023 Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland.

The fifth round of the WPA Grand Prix is underway at the Sport Arena Nottwil located at the Schweizer Paraplegic Centre. This year’s Grand Prix forms part of the 10th anniversary of the WPA Grand Prix.

On what was the opening day of the championship on Thursday, Team Namibia walked away with four silver medals from the 200 metre (m) and long jump events.

Adding to the three medals that were won earlier on the day in the 200m sprints by T11 male sprinter, Immanuel Alfredo Bernado; T11 female sprinter Lahja Ishitile and T37 sprinter, Petrus Karuli; Namibian long jumper Murere jumped his seasonal best of 6.09m. He has a personal best jump of 6.25m.

Alejandro Ochoa Jose Messu of Colombia won the gold medal with a jump of 6.30m, while German athlete Dominik Jonas Winkeler took the last podium position with a jump of 5.53m.

Nine athletes and five guides are representing Team Namibia at the 2023 Nottwil Grand Prix, which ends on Friday.

The athletes are T11 male sprinters Ananias Shikongo, Kinda Chris and Alfredo Bernado; T11 sprinter Lahja Ishitile and T12 sprinter Lahja Ipinge; T13 sprinter Johannes Nambala; T46 sprinter Bradley Murere; T37 sprinter Petrus Karuli; and T44 sprinter Denzel Namene.

The athletes are accompanied by guides Even Tjiuiju, Hatango Murere, Kelvin Goagoseb, Philipus Paulus and Sem Shimanda.

