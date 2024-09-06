Multilateralism, innovation key to sustainable devt., Tinubu tells global leaders



President Bola Tinubu has called on global leaders to embrace multilateralism and reject protectionism as essential steps towards achieving lasting peace, security and stability.

President Tinubu said this in his address at a meeting on peace and security at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), on Thursday in Beijing, China.

He made the remark in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement.

According to the President, the challenges facing today’s world – ranging from food insecurity to armed conflict – can only be addressed through partnerships founded on mutual respect, fairness, and inclusiveness.

‘I thank the African Union for being very consistent in their advocacy for global peace and working towards the realisation of its vision for a peaceful and secure Africa as articulated in Agenda 2063.

‘The AU’s Silencing the Guns Initiative has been pivotal in restoring peace across the continent and re-enfo

rcing the call for global peace,’ he said.

He said as the world searched for new ways of establishing an enduring peace amidst complicated and dynamic security challenges across regions, there was need to rethink the approach to global governance and economic development.

‘Embracing multilateralism and rejecting protectionism and strengthening cooperative partnership is essential if we must achieve lasting peace, security, stability, and prosperity for future generations.

‘We have very little time left and I send sincere appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for its unwavering commitment to building a shared future for the advancement of humanity,’ the President said.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace, good governance, and security across West Africa, while commending China’s contributions to Africa’s development through initiatives like the Belt and Road and FOCAC.

He also highlighted the importance of confronting the root causes of conflicts, such as poverty, inequality and

social injustice.

He emphasised that true peace was not just the absence of war, but the presence of justice, equity, economic opportunity and human security.

‘Nigeria has played a pivotal role in ECOWAS evolution. Throughout the bloc’s transition from an economic bloc to an integrated regional security architecture for West Africa, Nigeria has been there at the forefront.

‘Nigeria’s leadership has been critical in developing mechanisms for conflict resolution and management.

‘ECOWAS remains deeply committed to upholding good governance, combating terrorism, providing humanitarian aid, and engaging in intensive peacekeeping, diplomacy, and mediation,’ he said.

He said Nigeria’s approach to fostering peace and stability in West Africa was comprehensive, combining military intervention, diplomatic engagement, dialogue, negotiations and mutually-beneficial economic collaboration.

‘Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to peacebuilding has solidified its position as a cornerstone of regional stability.

‘We will

continue to strengthen our efforts in support of a more secure and prosperous West Africa. I assure you,’ the President stated.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria