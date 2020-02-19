MPLA regrets death of Mozambican nationalist

The first Prime Minister of Mozambique, Mario Fernandes da Graca Machungo died last Monday in Lisbon (Portugal) with 79 years old.

On the condolence note, MPLA states that Mario Fernandes da Graca leaves a great void within the Mozambican society whereby with zeal and dedication he served as Minister of Commerce, Energy, Planning and Prime Minister.

In the document that ANGOP had access, MPLA addresses to Frelimo party board and mourning family its most felt condolences.

Meanwhile, the death of former Prime Minister, who was born in Maxixe, southern province of Inhambane, occurs at a time that Mozambique cries the physical disappearance of other important personality who is Marcelino dos Santos.

Source: Angola Press News Agency