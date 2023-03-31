Related Posts
IDPs call for polling unit in Edo camp
- April 1, 2023
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Uhogua, near Benin, have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a Polling unit in their camp.The IDPs in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that th…
FG pledges to strengthen capacity of NGOs to provide social works
- April 1, 2023
The Federal Government, on Friday expressed its determination to strengthen the capacity of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to build a resilient mechanism towards supporting less privileged Nigerians.Dr Sani Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary, Fede…
Magashi unveils roads, other projects in NDA
- April 1, 2023
The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.- Gen. Bashir Magashi, on Friday, inaugurated multiple projects at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, in a bid to enhance the training of cadets.The projects inaugurated included roads in honour of war her…