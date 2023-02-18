Related Posts
mozambiquetribune.com 2023-02-18 00:00:00
- admin
- February 18, 2023
Guinea: Two people killed in anti-junta clashes
- admin
- February 18, 2023
CONAKRY, Two people died in clashes between anti-junta protesters and security forces in Guinea, a municipal official said, with the country’s opposition coalition reporting “many arrests” and injuries from live ammunition.Protesters took to the street…
Over 33 million children vaccinated against wild poliovirus in southern Africa: WHO
- admin
- February 18, 2023
BRAZZAVILLE— A year since Malawi confirmed its first case of wild poliovirus type 1 in 30 years, more than 33 million children across five southern African countries have been vaccinated against the virus, with over 80 million vaccine doses administere…