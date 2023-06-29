Mozambique to build new schools near remote mountain range

The Gorongosa National Park, in central Mozambique, has invested more than $1m (£800,000) in the construction of six schools to absorb students who study in the surroundings of the local mountain range.

The administrator of the conservation area, Pedro Muagura, says that this is an initiative that brings together several partners, aiming to improve access to basic services for the local community.

The project includes the construction of laboratories, sports fields and houses for teachers.

The park, one of Mozambique’s famous conservation areas, was, for many years, badly affected by a rebel conflict.

Most of its wildlife, decimated during the civil war, has been restored thanks to an investment from the US-based Greg Carr Foundation.

Source: BBC