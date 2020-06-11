Mozambique: Terrorists Driven Out of Bases in Mocimboa da Praia

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security force have gone on the offensive against the islamist terrorists operating in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado and have driven them out of some of the bases they had set up, reports Thursday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Mediafax”.

These operations were centred in particular on Mocimboa da Praia district. On Tuesday residents of the Buiji and 30 June neighbourhoods of Mocimboa da Praia town saw armed men whom they feared were marching on the town, and intended to occupy it, as they had done in March.

The armed men were indeed a jihadist group – but they were fleeing, not advancing. They were fleeing from the south of the district towards the north and the coast. “Mediafax” says there are also reports of terrorists heading westwards, towards Nangade district.

The defence forces stepped up their patrols of Mocimboa town at around 18.00, and shots could be heard in various parts of the town.

On Monday morning, the government forces advised peasant farmers walking to their fields near Mocimboa town to turn back because at that very moment ground forces and helicopters were pursuing terrorist groups nearby. Eye-witnesses did indeed see helicopters flying over the town.

On 3 June, according to a report in a second newssheet, “Carta de Mocambique”, a terrorist group attacked Imbada village, in Meluco district, where they beheaded five people, and looted property.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique

11