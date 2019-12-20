Mozambique: Soldiers Expelled by Local People

Local people in Chitunda and Namacande villages in Muidumbe on 15 December expelled soldiers on the grounds that they had done nothing to protect the neighbouring villages of Litapata and Malangonha, attacked on 12 December. Three videos are circulating on social media showing people yelling get out and you are Al Shabab that is, the insurgents. The next day Chitunda was attacked, supposedly by insurgents, but local people saw it as retaliation by the army. (Carta da Mocambique, 17 Dec)

Source: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings