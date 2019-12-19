Mozambique: Sofala Protection Cluster Stock-taking – March – December 2019

Objectives of the Cluster

Coordination and capacity-building of protection actors

Protection mainstreaming of all clusters’ responses in Sofala

Analysis of protection issues and trends

17 Extensive and detailed Protection Monitoring Reports on the Accommodation Centres, the Relocation Exercise and the Resettlement Sites

6 Protection Monitoring Dashboards on the protection situation of accommodation centers and resettlement

9 Protection Monitoring Overviews on resettlement sites

Mapping of protection presence and response

Several mappings and dashboards produced, such as:

3 Protection Cluster’s Operational Presence (5W)

2 Protection Cluster Overview

2 Protection Community Mobilizers in Sofala Province

2 Protection Services in Sofala Province

1 Protection Mapping: Protection Interventions

2 Police Presence in Sofala Province

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees