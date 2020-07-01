Mozambique: Six More COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have announced the diagnosis of a further six cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of cases in the country since the pandemic began to 889.

Since the Health Ministry has halted its daily press conferences on the Covid-19 situation, this information was conveyed in a press release.

So far, 29,516 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and 173 of these tests were held in the previous 24 hours. Of these samples, 54 came from Tete province, 52 from Zambezia, 46 from Maputo City, 11 from Maputo province, seven from Nampula, two from Sofala and one from Cabo Delgado.

167 of the results were negative, and six people tested positive. All six are Mozambican citizens. Five are men, and one is a woman. One is a child under 14 years of age. Three of the positive cases are from Zambezia (one each in Quelimane city, and in Nicoadala and Milange districts), one is from Cahora Bassa district in Tete, one is from Buzi district in Sofala and one is from Boane district in Maputo province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed under home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, three more Covid-19 patients, all in Maputo City, made a full recovery. This brings the total number of recoveries in Mozambique to 232.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in isolation wards remains five – two in Nampula, one in Sofala, one in Gaza and one in Maputo city.

The breakdown of the positive cases by province, as of Tuesday, is as follows: Nampula, 293; Cabo Delgado, 267; Maputo City, 138; Maputo Province, 97; Tete, 24; Sofala, 22; Niassa, 14; Inhambane, 13; Zambezia, 11; Gaza, seven; Manica, three.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 889 confirmed cases, of which 232 have made a full recovery, and 649 are active cases. Eight Covid-19 patients have died, six of the disease itself, and two of other pathologies.

The epidemiological survey in Nampula city is now complete. Health Minister Armindo Tiago flew to Nampula on Wednesday, and he will participate in the ceremony announcing the results of the survey.

Nampula city was the first place in Mozambique where Covid-19 made the transition from an epidemic with foci of transmission to an epidemic with community transmission, which is much more difficult to control. The survey used blood tests to detect the presence of anti-bodies to the coronavirus.

The Ministry hopes this will provide data as to how far the virus has spread in the city, and which population or professional groups are worst hit.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique