Mozambique: Public Prosecutors Must Inspire Confidence

Maputo — Mozambique’s Attorney-General, Beatriz Buchili, on Monday demanded that members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office must work with impartiality, and their actions must inspire confidence among citizens.

Buchili argued that a responsible stance taken by prosecutors will attract citizens to collaborate in preventing and fighting crime.

She was speaking in Maputo at a ceremony where she swore into office a member of the Higher Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Chico Goncalves Pery, and two inspectors of the office, Jose Amaral and Felix Cumbane.

The way that professionals in the Public Prosecutor’s Office behave should inspire cooperation from citizens. The people, Buchili stressed, “are calling for a legal system of integrity, one that is rapid, and which is increasingly close to citizens. Within the limits of our powers, we have the duty to do everything to meet this call”.

She urged Goncalves Pery to be in permanent dialogue with his colleagues on the Higher Council, since only such dialogue could ensure transparency and efficient management.

Buchili called for interaction between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the government and parliament, presenting concrete proposals to improve the organisation of the judiciary, and for the better functioning of the legal system in general.

Buchili urged the two new inspectors to forestall deviant behaviour among public prosecutors. “These new duties are entrusted to you in the expectation that you will strengthen management and discipline among professionals of the public prosecutor’s office as agents of change, shaping their performance as regards attendance at their duties, punctuality and neatness”.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique