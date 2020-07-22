Mozambique: Produce Food, and Fight Covid-19, Says Manica Governor

Maputo — Macate (Mozambique), 22 Jul (AIM) – The governor of the central Mozambican province of Manica, Francisca Tomas, on Tuesday urged the population of Macate district to prepare for “the new normal”, where the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic should take place alongside food production.

Tomas was visiting Macate to monitor implementation of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. She visited the local health centre, where she held a meeting with members of the district government and other influential figures in Macate, stressing that the population of the district should be involved in producing food, while observing all measures necessary to prevent infection with the coronavirus.

“It’s time for us to think about the present and the future”, she said. “We have to adapt to this reality because, in order for us to be healthy, we have to eat”.

Many economic activities were now paralysed because of the pandemic, but food production must not become one of them. She called on the people of Macate to work, but while respecting all the recommendations for preventing Covid-19.

“Hunger is an evil which still affects the Mozambican population”, she declared. “Our appeal is that we remain committed to our work to produce food. Even in this period of emergency, let’s protect ourselves from disease, but also by producing food”.

Tomas also spoke with Macate community leaders, and called on them to join the government in the fight against Covid-19. “Prevention remains the main weapon to mitigate the disease”, she said. “Community and religious leaders must participate in this struggle by promoting good practices and spreading messages of how to fight the pandemic. Frequent washing of hands with soap and water, disinfection with gel, the use of face masks, and social distancing, are some of the measures to prevent the disease”.

In Macate, the government has placed posts at which people can wash their hands and vehicles can be disinfected on entering or leaving the district capital. In the Macate markets, buckets of water with soap or gel are available for use by stallholders and their clients.

A good number of people of all ages can be seen wearing masks in the town, and social distancing is also visibly observed.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique